East Toledo motel shooting sends man to hospital

One person was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting in east Toledo.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Days Inn motel on Miami Street and Oregon Road.

Police say they found the victim in the motel lobby with a gunshot wound to the mid-torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

The exact location of the shooting is unknown at this time because there were no witnesses on the scene.

Police tell us the victim was staying at the motel. The overnight desk clerk told police he was in a back room and came back to find the injured man in the lobby.

No arrests have been made at this time.

