UT officer turned DART officer

A lieutenant with the University of Toledo is joining the drug addiction response team. Thursday was her first day of training.

To say that the officers with the drug addiction response team, or DART, here at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office are working hard is an understatement. But the law enforcement's commitment to assisting addict through the recovery process has Lt. Tressa Johnson excited to start working.



"I saw that it was victim centered, that they were not only looking at the crime aspect of it, but they were also looking at helping the victim. Helping the one that's addicted and I saw that as an opportunity to take another route in law enforcement,” said Lt. Tressa Johnson.



Lt. Tressa Johnson works for the police force at the University of Toledo. She says her duties during the school year will primarily focus on the school, but once class is out she'll devout more time to working for DART.



"Very excited, very excited,” said Lt. Johnson.



Johnson says her experience as a UT officer helps her be an asset to the drug addiction response team.



"I have a little bit more dealings with the various age-groups, the various populations that we come in contact, also, we have a hospital that's connected with UTMC. Lot of the victims will come through the UTMC emergency department, being familiar and working closely with UTMC,” she said.



“I think she's going to be a tremendous addition. She's a certified counselor, along with it, so she has a pretty unique skill set,” said Chief Jeff Newton.



Lt. Johnson says she met the drug addiction response team for a first time Thursday and got a look at what the team does and what's expected. She says it shows they are law enforcement officers who care.

