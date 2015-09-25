Elmore pastor steps down after being charged with public indecency

An Elmore Pastor has stepped down from the church after being charged with public indecency.

Benjamin Scherger, 32, is now the former pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Elmore after he was charged with public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor, for an incident that occurred late last month.

According to Elmore police, they received reports of a suspicious person exposing himself while driving in the area of Augusta Street. They went on to say local school officials were notified of the incident, which occurred near Woodmore High School and took place after school hours. After an extensive investigation they determined it was Scherger.



“For a pastor that's pretty wrong,” said Elmore resident Jacob Applegate.



“He's trusted by the community and he has a responsibility to up hold higher standards and I feel like he didn't do his job,” said Elmore resident Andrew Calmes.



WTOL gave Scherger a call Thursday, but he declined to comment.

A pretrail hearing is scheduled for November.

