Call 11 For Action: Expedia sends refund after horrible booking experience

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

A woman is getting her money back after a bad online booking experience with Expedia. It’s a story WTOL 11 first told you about Wednesday.

The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Frances Griffith, but now she is happy to know both Expedia and Wyndham Hotels will be refunding her for her stay.

“It's a relief to me because now I'm getting my money back,” said Frances.

Frances Griffith will soon have the $83.35 she spent on room down in Knoxville Tennessee back in her pocket and some.

Both Expedia and Wyndham Hotels are refunding her for the room. Each company issued these responses that read in part.



"Expedia is providing Ms. Griffith with a full refund and is continuing to investigate the matter further."



"We were troubled to hear Ms. Griffith's story as it's not reflective of the experience we want guests to have. We've since followed-up with her and have provided a full refund, which she greatly appreciated."



“They took time to listen and it's unfortunate they had to have someone like you to step up and say, ‘hey we'll help you do this,’ and I thank you so much for doing that. But yeah it's very much a relief for me,” said Frances.

Frances and her mother booked a room through Expedia a few weeks ago, but when they got to the Days Inn Hotel, they only had smoking rooms. She was unable to stay because her mother has asthma and recently had surgery. They wouldn’t give her a refund, so she was forced to stay at another hotel. But when she filled out a survey about her experience with Expedia she received this nasty email.



“I'm glad they're investigating to find out who actually emailed it to me. But you know, just the thought of someone emailing me and someone saying that to me is totally, totally uncalled for,” said Frances.

Frances says even though she's receiving a refund, she will not be using Expedia again, instead she'll contact hotels directly.

