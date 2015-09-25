Pilgrimage to the Pope: Second wave of families make their way to Philly

Thursday was not only the third day of the World Meeting of Families, it was also the day the second was of pilgrims from the Diocese of Toledo made their way to Philadelphia. And after a long bus ride, everyone was excited and ready for what's ahead.

"I got here on Monday. I'm waiting because my wife's a teacher and couldn't get the whole week off. So she's coming right now. So I'm excited to see her after a few days," said Andrew Reinhart.

Brittany Reinhart is one of the 200 plus pilgrims from Toledo just arriving at the hotel on Delaware. Her and the other pilgrims are joining the 125 who left from Toledo Monday. And for Brittany it's extra special because she's joining up with her husband Andrew.

"It's really exciting. I'm happy to be here. It's a blessing to be here," said Brittany.

Bishop Thomas was on hand as well to greet all the pilgrims joining the rest of the trip. He's excited to finally have everyone from the Diocese of Toledo all to together.

"The experience of a pilgrimage, to all be on a trip together, I know it's a beneficial thing for me personally to grow on my spiritual life, so it's been great," said Andrew.

The Reinharts and everyone WTOL talked to Thursday are looking forward to what's ahead of this weekend, including the Papal Mass.

"Being with 1.5 million people is an experience you just can't compare to anything else even, just the size of the crowd. To hear everyone even just respond to a homily or a message together, to see the holy father," said Andrew.

The World Meeting of Families wraps up Friday and then WTOL and the pilgrims are on to the Festival of Family this weekend at all big papal events. And of course all these pilgrims from Toledo, all 300 of them, will be taking part in it and WTOL will be with them every step of the way and bring that to you.

