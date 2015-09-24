Toledo City Council discuss citizen based commission

A discussion over how many votes city council needs to override a citizen based commission decision took place in council chambers Thursday. It’s something that could affect you in the future.

City Council President Steve Steel says Toledo’s law director told council he finds the city charter and the municipal code are in conflict with each other.

According to Steel, the charter says council makes their decisions by a simple majority or 7 of the 12 council members and the code says in the specific case of overriding a disapproval rezoning decision by the plan commission, they need a super majority, which in this case is 9 of the 12 council members.

The plan commission is a citizen based group that primarily votes on land use decisions. On top of that, Steel says they got another opinion that says in the case of zoning issues, the way the charter is written, it goes to state law, which says they need 9 of the 12 members.

“We've gotten a variety of legal opinions, including some court cases to look at. I think where we stand right now is that we've heard a lot of good information, we've had a lot of differing ideas about what our next step should be and I think we should continue to deliberate and do this thoughtfully,” said Steel.



Some say doing away with the super majority directly relates to Kroger. Recently the plan commission rejected a rezoning request from Kroger to build on the Sisters of Notre Dame’s land.

Steel says no matter why this was brought up now, they still have to deal with it. He says in the short run they'll leave it in committee and continue to talk about it.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.