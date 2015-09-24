City of Oregon PD warn businesses of solicitor scam

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police in the City of Oregon want businesses to make sure they're doing their homework before they donate to solicitors.

Recently a company has been soliciting donations in the area claiming they're associated with the police department and schools, but that's just not true.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre says Oregon has a never-ending problem when it comes to solicitors in the area. And while some are legit, many are just looking for money.



The Oregon Police Department shared a warning about the scam on their Facebook page Thursday, alerting businesses of a company soliciting in the area.

The chief says a company called "No Time for Crime" has been trying to get donations from businesses. The company claims they're representing the schools in order to provide educational materials related to safety issues.

He says the company may or may not be legit, but they do not have approval to use the department's name in soliciting donations.

“It really is a problem that we have to deal with and we want to let people know that when in doubt, don't give money to people soliciting unless you are absolutely sure that you're giving to a cause that is legitimate,” said Chief Navarre.

He says businesses in the past have asked them to co-sponsor educational materials, but as a general rule the police department does not do that.

In Oregon you are required to permit to solicit, but the city says “No Time for Crime” does not have a permit.

