City of Oregon PD warn businesses of solicitor scam

City of Oregon PD warn businesses of solicitor scam

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Police in the City of Oregon want businesses to make sure they're doing their homework before they donate to solicitors.  

Recently a company has been soliciting donations in the area claiming they're associated with the police department and schools, but that's just not true.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre says Oregon has a never-ending problem when it comes to solicitors in the area. And while some are legit, many are just looking for money.

The Oregon Police Department shared a warning about the scam on their Facebook page Thursday, alerting businesses of a company soliciting in the area. 

The chief says a company called "No Time for Crime" has been trying to get donations from businesses. The company claims they're representing the schools in order to provide educational materials related to safety issues. 

He says the company may or may not be legit, but they do not have approval to use the department's name in soliciting donations.

“It really is a problem that we have to deal with and we want to let people know that when in doubt, don't give money to people soliciting unless you are absolutely sure that you're giving to a cause that is legitimate,” said Chief Navarre.  

He says businesses in the past have asked them to co-sponsor educational materials, but as a general rule the police department does not do that.

In Oregon you are required to permit to solicit, but the city says “No Time for Crime” does not have a permit. 

