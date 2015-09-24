New Midwest Tape global headquarters coming to Holland

A new addition is coming to Holland. Thursday was the groundbreaking on a new global headquarters for Midwest Tape, a privately held media distribution company that provides audio and video products.

With the recent growth at Midwest Tape, they needed more space to accommodate them, so now they are building a new warehouse and office in the 7900 block of Airport Highway.



“We are the primary suppliers of CDs, DVDs, and audio books to public libraries all through the country and in Canada,” said Midwest Tape President John Eldred.



And they keep growing, which is why they will be leaving their current space for a new one in order to keep up with it.

The company specializes in supplying their products, as well as repackaging them to fit the needs of library use. Now that video stores are nearing extinction, many people rely on the libraries to get movies.



“If you want to go to see catalog movies, older movies, Redbox doesn't carry them, Netflix doesn't have them, they don't have the selection of children's videos that the Toledo Public Library does. So more and more families go to the Toledo Library and other libraries, to get the depth of selection that nobody else has anymore,” said Eldred.



The more than 100,000 square foot warehouse and almost 35,000 square foot office space will add some new jobs to the area as the company grows to more than 350 employees.

The company hopes to have it completed by next summer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.