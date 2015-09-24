Findlay's Race for the Cure run in celebration of Diane Verhoff

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Findlay is just days away.

This year’s race will be run in celebration of one woman who has demonstrated courage, inspiration and positivity during her battle with breast cancer.

Diane Verhoff is now working to help others. She is the true definition of a warrior!

“I just knew I wanted to live, I wanted to fight this. It wasn't going to get me,” says Diane.



Ten years ago Diane Verhoff was in the fight of her life.

“I felt a lump in the first week of November, went to my family doctor, she did a biopsy and it came back cancerous,” she says.



At the age of 47 Diane found herself face to face with breast cancer.



“I never even thought, when I felt it that it was cancerous. I never crossed my mind,” she said.



A month later Diane had a Mastectomy to remove the cancer, which was followed by several intense chemo treatments. Although difficult at times, Diane says she knew giving up wasn’t an option.



“I had the four girls and my husband,” she says. I knew I had to live from them and stay positive.”



Life continued as normal for Diane and her family.



“She just kept a positive attitude, so we were positive, so we didn't think it was a big deal because she didn't make it a big deal,” says Diane’s daughter Emily Chevailer.



The positive energy around her, kept Diane going. And it paid off in a major way. For the past 10 years she has been cancer free.



“It’s encouraging to see that she was able to go through it and beat it and still continue on,” says Emily.



“My oncologist released me, he said he never wanted to see me again and I said the feeling was mutual,” says Diane.



Although she is now cancer free, Diane's fight to find a cure for others continues.

“(Do you think we will ever reach a point where cancer is no longer an issue?) I hope so, I really hope so. I think they are making strides, making new treatments, doing new things. There’s just too much of it out there,” says Diane.



Diane says events like the Race for the Cure, which she and her family now walks in every year, plays an important role in education and research and provides an important support group.



“It’s a fun event. I always tell people, it is just amazing, all the people that come out. It’s just a neat experience,” says Diane.

Diane is one of Findlay's Race for the Cure Honorees. She and her family will be recognized at the beginning of the race Saturday, Sept. 26.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.