Pilgrimage to the Pope: World Meeting of Families means big bucks for vendors

Pope-a-palooza is in full effect in Philadelphia this week and for vendors that means big bucks as Catholics from around the world purchase Pope Merchandise.

Right now, Pope Swag is emerging at each and every stop for the World Meeting of Families and you can find pretty much anything.

Between the Pope Francis t-shirts sold on the streets outside of the convention center, $25 Pope Francis Bobble heads, plush toys and Pontiff word art there’s a lot to be seen among the World Meeting of Families vendors.



But for one Toledo parishioner there's something extra special - the official World Meeting of Families rosary.

Toledo Parishioner and Detroit Native Dino Piccinini had a hand in the creation of the coveted and most popular religious piece.

“I represent an Italian rosary maker designer and we actually created the official branded rosaries for the World Meeting of Families,” said Dino.

Ghirelli Rosaries manufactured 140,000 rosaries for the event and Dino helped create the partnership.



He says this is a labor of love and seeing it on the shelves for many people to buy is the best feeling.



"There's nothing that is as positive as this,” said Dino.



With 17 different styles and bead varieties, he says knowing a piece of Toledo is here for Pope Francis' visit is an extraordinary and heartfelt moment.



"So much joy and happiness going on right now... It's just were going to live with these memories forever,” said Dino.



The two top selling items at the World Meeting of Families are; in second place - the Pope Francis Bobble Head and in first place - that rosary.

