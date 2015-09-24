Pilgrimage to the Pope: Youth Congress fully alive Thursday

Organizers of the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia wanted to make this faith filled event fun for the kids and teens too!

So they designated an entire area for them while mom and dad work to grow in their faith. From building blocks to basketball, the youth congress was fully alive Thursday.

The space gave kids a break from the hustle and bustle of guest speakers, church service and travel.

It features a variety of activities for those as young as 3 to 18 years old.

The overall goal is mixing fun with worship. Arts and crafts, team building exercises and a little prayer are all part of the fun.



"Just being with all the other people and Catholics, teens and kids and seeing my faith is everywhere,” said Katie Livecchi from Oregon.

And entertainment was also a major part of the youth conference with special Christian performers and speakers scheduled for both Thursday and Friday.

