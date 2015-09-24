Don't Waste Your Money: 'Star Wars' price gouging

Most people have been through it: they buy something and find out a week or two later that it’s on sale at a much lower price. And that’s exactly what happened to people who bought some of the new "Star Wars" toys.

“The Force Awakens” toys went on sale Sept. 4, and fans snatched them up. Some even lined up for hours for special midnight openings, like it was Black Friday.

Stephanie Kingery decided to surprise her husband with one from the Toys ‘R’ Us website. But she was stunned when she discovered the price was marked down later that morning.

“I later found it was on sale… within the same day; within hours,” said Kingery.

She paid $109 for the "Millenium Force Drone," but by afternoon, the price dropped to $20.

So, she called Toys ‘R’ Us.



"They suggested I print out my email confirmation, to show that I had proof of purchase, and take it to my store, my local store, and they would reimburse me the difference,” said Kingery.

But when she went to the store, she found out that it wasn’t going to be easy.



"She couldn't even find that I had purchased it, but I had my confirmation email, my purchase number, I had the item number, and the more searching she did, she couldn't even find a record that I had purchased it,” said Kingery.

Out of frustration, she ended up being another toy off the shelves, this time for the new low price.

Toys ‘R’ Us has a 7-day price adjustment policy. But, without a record of the sale, she now has to wait for her toy to show up to get the adjustment.

Most major retailers have similar price adjustment policies; some as long as 21 days.

But, as Kingery learned, it can take work and perseverance to get it.



"I'm assuming I can return it back to the store, but I was trying to avoid a second trip!” she said.

The Bottom Line: Most major retailers have the price adjustment policies, but it’s up to YOU to check and find the new price. And, in many cases, you will have to drive to the store, so you don’t waste your money.

