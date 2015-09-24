Seneca County comes to agreement for future Joint Justice Center

Three and a half years after Seneca County lost it's courthouse to the wrecking ball, a significant step has been made to replace it.



Earlier this week, Seneca County and the City of Tiffin agreed to the terms of building operations for the future Joint Justice Center, which officials said was the biggest hurdle to get over to getting this building built.



Before a design is finalized and construction crews can move in, leaders from both Seneca County and the City of Tiffin had to agree on every possible detail of this joint entity venture.



The cooperation agreement and the joint lease agreement took about a year and a half longer than initially projected. As Seneca County commissioner Holly Stacy mentioned, they wanted to make sure these agreements held strong for future generations.



"It outlines that use, the maintenance agreement, who pays for what, the breakdown of the facilities" said Stacy.



With the agreement in place, leaders met Thursday with contractors to begin the process of planning out the next 21 months of drafting and construction.



"Roughly, we track along without any major bumps with it; we would be looking at breaking ground sometime next year, and possibly having keys to doors in July of 2017" said Stacy.



A price tag won't be set until the design is finalized. Seneca County will provide 75 percent of the funding, while the city of Tiffin will provide the remaining 25. Additional special project funds from the county and municipal judges will also be used.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.