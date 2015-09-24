St. John's Jesuit students watch Pope's address to Congress

On Thursday, the students of St. John's Jesuit attended a 'Pope Watch Party' with thousands of other students watching the Pope’s address to Congress at Jesuit institutions across the country.

Some of the students even handed out pins that read 'Pope for the People' to mark the occasion.

Of course lots of people watched the address Thursday, but the event was especially important for those who identify as Jesuit since Pope Francis is the first Jesuit Pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

The students here at St. John's Jesuit learn the teachings and foundations of that order. And some have said they're hopeful Pope Francis will inspire other Jesuits and those who are Jesuit-educated to make a difference like he has.

Both students and priests say that's what makes the Pope's address to Congress extra special.

“It's been a real blessing for us to have one of our own and it's also a great way, especially for a school like SJJ, that the Pope's message is very in line with what we teach and what we ask of our students. So I think it's really good for the boys to be able to see that connection between what they're learning here in school and what Pope Francis' positions are,” said Father Thomas Doyle, Vice President of Jesuit Identity.

“It's pretty cool for me, I’ve been at SJJ for two years and a little over a month now, so I know kind of what the Jesuit message is and I think Pope Francis really represents that well,” said SJJ junior Patrick Gorman.



And another fun fact; more than 50 members of Congress were educated at Jesuit universities or high schools. That’s including House Speaker John Boehner, who extended the invitation to Pope Francis to visit Congress.

