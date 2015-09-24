I-475 NB closed due to accident between Airport and Central - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

I-475 NB closed due to accident between Airport and Central

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An accident between Airport Highway and Central Avenue has both northbound lanes on I-475 closed.  

Tune into WTOL 11 for the latest. 

