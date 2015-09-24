Call 11 For Action: Residents go without a working elevator for months

For more than a year and a half, people living in a five story apartment building on West Bancroft Street did not have a working elevator.

Many of the residents are elderly and had difficulty getting around on a daily basis. When they weren’t getting the help they needed, they contacted Call 11 For Action.



Kathleen Grady knows the ups and downs of living in a multi-level apartment building. In January 2014, she says the elevator at the Brook Park Apartments broke down. Hobbled by a previous car accident, she had go downstairs to do laundry.

“And if I slip and fall down there, I'm going to really be up the creek, okay? Now I'm not trying to go to anybody else's hospital...I have to walk up and walk down, okay, and when you total that up, that's a whole lot of times going up,” she said.



Kathleen was mostly worried about her friends who live on the upper floors, in case they had to get away from a fire and when they had to carry groceries upstairs. In March, she contacted Call 11 For Action saying the landlord didn't want to get it fixed.

“And get the job done. Get it done you know. You're dealing with people, human beings," she said.



WTOL made several calls to the city and the property owner, and the property owner then promised work on the elevator would begin on May 18. There were several more delays and the elevator remained out of order.



By June and July, however, work was being done to install a new one. On Friday, August 21, it cleared inspection and was ready for residents, leaving Kathleen grateful for our help.

“I am elated! I am absolutely elated! I just don't know! I can do things, I can take my laundry downstairs without going down the stairs and bring it back up. So it's good," she said.



The owner of NMS Properties, which owns the building, declined an on camera interview. Over the phone, he told us the delays in correcting the elevator service were because of the cost, which he valued at $140,000. He said this summer, they got the money together and made sure residents knew when it would be done.



It isn't just a brand new elevator. It also has a lot of safety features that the residents have really never seen before and has to meet certain city codes. The hydraulic system was upgraded, all electrical wiring and switches were replaced and a new fire monitoring system was installed.



Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire Department was pleased to hear about the safety upgrades.

He said, “It makes it easier for us from the standpoint that the code requires, there's a key operation for us to be able to take control of that elevator. That

allows us to get resources below that fire and if possible, assist residents in evacuation down those stairs.”



Kathleen is looking forward to using the new elevator and to seeing others enjoy it.

“Finally, finally, they got it all done. So it's good. God is good,” she said.



