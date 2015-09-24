Sunday's rare 'Supermoon' a must-see

The evening of Sunday, Sept. 27 is going to be a historic one!

A total lunar eclipse coincides with the full moon while the moon is at its 'Lunar Perigee'.

The perigee is more commonly referred to as a "Supermoon," which occurs when the moon reaches its closest approach to Earth.

At this point, the moon will appear larger and brighter to the naked eye.



Sunday's lunar eclipse of the full moon at its closest point to earth is exceptionally rare with the last "Supermoon" total eclipse occurring in 1982. The next "Supermoon" total lunar eclipse won't take place until 2033.

The east coast and central part of the United States will be in the prime location for viewing the total lunar eclipse.



Toledo and all of Ohio will be in perfect view of the entire event.

Full eclipse begins: 10:11 p.m.

Max full eclipse: 10:47 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 11:23 p.m.

The weather into Sunday evening will be clear and dry, possibly offering a once-in-a-lifetime view of the celestial event!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.