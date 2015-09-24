TPD receive $2,500 from Petco for K9 unit

The Toledo Police Department has accepted a generous gift of $2,500 from Petco, to put towards training and equipment for the department's K9's.

It is a gift that has touched the hearts of many in the department and the community, after they recently lost K9 Officer Falko.

Chief Kral says this is just one example of how the community is rallying together to support the department after the tragic death.



Petco staff say several customers who came into the store on Talmadge and Monroe were asking if there was anything the store could do to help. They discussed it with their corporate office and were able to donate to the department to cover some of the expenses that police K9s require.

Chief Kral was touched by the gesture and says the outpouring of support from everyone in Toledo has been outstanding.

"It shows that Petco and the city is showing its police department it really, it recharges our batteries, it makes us feel good and we're going to use that money for very good purposes," he said.

He says this is especially touching to the officers of the K9 unit at TPD, because they, more than anyone, understand what it's like to lose a partner.

