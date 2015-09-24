Only On 11: Toledo student stars in 'Project Runway Junior'

Meet Maya Ramirez. She's a 14-year-old costuming design student at the Toledo School for the Arts and she's also one of the stars of the new television series, "Project Runway Junior," airing on Lifetime this fall.



It's a spinoff of the original 'Project Runway' show, except it involves twelve teens ages 13 through 17 competing to win the prize of being the top designer.



Maya says it was her grandma who originally told her about the show auditions.



"I decided to audition, we flew out to New York, I auditioned and I got in!" she said. "It was crazy, it was super exciting hearing that I got in because it felt like, 'oh my gosh there are so many people auditioning and I got in? That's crazy!'"



Maya bought her first sewing machine in the third grade and always knew designing was her passion. She just never imagined it would lead her to being on a national television show.



"It was a new experience, just because I've never been surrounded by so many people. Obviously, in the costuming class it's really awesome to be surrounded by people who love fashion and costuming," she said. "But I felt like I wasn't competing against (the other contestants) much because they're my friends. So it was definitely a cool experience."



She describes her style as edgy, with a feminine flair. Maya says her classes at Toledo School for the Arts played a big role in preparing her for both this opportunity and her future career.



"Hopefully get into a good fashion college and just keep chugging along because eventually I want to become a big fashion designer," she said.



Maya's advice for other aspiring fashionistas? If you don't know how to sew, just try it and don't be nervous.



"Also, just go for it, be who you want to be and don't care what anyone else says because you just need to show who you are through your designs and that's really the best thing you can do when it comes to designing," she said.



Maya says her biggest lesson learned through filming was 'just be yourself.'



"I learned in the end that you have to be who you are and show what you stand for before you try to impress anyone else. So really just impress yourself before trying to impress anyone else," she said.



That's a big lesson, for such a young designer.



'Project Runway Junior' airs on Lifetime Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m.

