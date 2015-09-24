Police: 8-month-old boy found dead was left in SUV for hours

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby boy was found dead in the parking lot of a northeast Ohio Wal-Mart after being left in a vehicle for hours.

Investigators say a man taking several children to day care Wednesday morning apparently forgot the baby in the third row of a sport utility vehicle, and the child's grandmother didn't realize he was still there when she drove the SUV to work at the Macedonia Wal-Mart around 11 a.m.

Investigators say she found the unresponsive boy after being notified that he hadn't returned from daycare. Police were called around 5:30 p.m.

The medical examiner's office identified the boy as Jayce Markell Benjamin from Garfield Heights.

Police don't believe he was intentionally harmed. An autopsy was scheduled Thursday.

This story has been corrected to show the proper style on Wal-Mart, not Walmart.

