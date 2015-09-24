Missing Jerusalem Twp teen found safe

Oregon police have found the missing Jerusalem Township teen.

April Hopper, 16, is a Clay High School student who went missing early Wednesday morning. Her sister-in-law, Brandy, believes she went missing between 2:30 and 5:30 a.m.

"I feel in my gut that there is something wrong. I feel like, if she was close, we would have found her by now," said Brandy.

Police did end up finding her. She was located at the Oregon Kroger. She is now with her mother and safe.

Brandy says April has a history of going missing, but it’s only ever been for a few hours. April has also gotten into cars with strangers before. She and her husband have had custody of April for two years and in that time she has ran away at least four times.

"She's ran away before, but we've usually found her within an hour or two." she said.

Family and friends posted missing posters around town.

Officers were originally investigating the report as a runaway case, but later upgraded it to a missing endangered teen.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.