KBI announces layoffs in Sandusky

Kyklos Bearing International plans to permanently lay off at least 177 employees starting Nov. 30.



KBI sent a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development informing the agency of the job cuts, as it is required to do by law.



At least 177 union represented employees will be affected by the permanent layoffs, according to the notice which the state agency received yesterday.



KBI employs about 540 employees.

