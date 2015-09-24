Pilgrimage to the Pope: Site seeing tour continues - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pilgrimage to the Pope: Site seeing tour continues

Hundreds of Toledo Catholics will be spending Thursday at the the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia.

The WMOF kicked off Tuesday. The Catholic Diocese of Toledo, along with Bishop Thomas, made the trek to Philadelphia Monday.

The group begins Thursday with a celebration of mass at the Miraculous Medal Shrine.

Following the celebration of mass, the group will head back to the WMOF convention center for day 3.

Beginning at 6 p.m., members of the group will continuing their sightseeing around Philadelphia by visiting the Vactican Splendor Exhibit.

WTOL's Emilie Voss and Mike Holden made the pilgrimage with the group and will be providing first-hand coverage for the entire trip.

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 all this week and over the weekend for complete coverage of this remarkable event and full coverage from the Papal Mass on Sunday, September 27. 

