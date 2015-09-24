Uber to add 10,000 more drivers in Ohio next year

Ride-sharing giant Uber will considerably expand its Ohio workforce by adding 10,000 more drivers in the state next year, including 3,000 in Columbus alone.

The Columbus Dispatch reports regulations passed last year in Ohio's capital city now require Uber drivers to obtain a vehicle-for-hire license, submit to a background check and pass the appropriate vehicle inspections.

Columbus' license division reports approximately 2,500 Uber drivers are registered in the city. James Ondrey, Uber's general manager for Ohio, says 3,000 more drivers will be added to meet the growing demand for the service.

Ondrey says the San Francisco-based company will work with local organizations and hold recruiting events to hire new employees.

Legislators are considering a bill that would provide one set of regulations for Uber and other ride-sharing services.

