Report: 1 in 5 Ohio inmates current or former sex offender

A legislative report says one in five current Ohio prison inmates is behind bars now for a sex offense or was in the past.

The report released Wednesday says about 7,700 inmates are serving time for a sex offense, and an additional 2,415 inmates have a prior sex offense. The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction houses about 50,000 inmates.

The report by the bipartisan Correctional Institution Inspection Committee says most current sex offenders are serving time for rape.

It says women account for just 2 percent of the sex offender population.

The report says sex offenders face a number of hurdles once released, including limits on where they can live and work, which hurts their ability to get a job and can lead to a return to prison.

