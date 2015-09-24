Police arrest suspect in two Oregon armed robberies

A few days later, officers arrested 29-year-old Douglas Diefenthaler. He's also accused of robbing a BP gas station in the area early Thursday morning.

A few days later, officers arrested 29-year-old Douglas Diefenthaler. He's also accused of robbing a BP gas station in the area early Thursday morning.

Oregon police have made an arrest in connection to two armed robberies this week.

The second robbery happened early Thursday morning at the BP on Navarre and Coy. Police say the man held a gun to the clerk and demanded money.

After seeing surveillance photos, police connected the suspect to robbery at a Sunoco gas station nearby.

"Same thing that happened in the Sunoco robbery. That one suspect came in the door once the clerk was behind the counter, brandished a weapon and told the clerk to empty out the register and took off running in that one also," said Detective Ryan Spangler with the Oregon Police Department.

Later Thursday, police arrested 29-year-old Douglas Diefenthaler. It's unclear what charges he will face.

The police department posted the update on their Facebook page and thanked people for their tips.

