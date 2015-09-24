AAA offering great deal for trip to Cuba

Have you ever thought about a relaxing getaway to Cuba?

Well now that U.S. has loosened travel regulations to the country, AAA is already planning a trip right here in Toledo, offering a fully loaded package.

It includes everything from unique walking tours to even meeting a tobacco farmer.

Wednesday, quite a few people gathered in Sylvania Township to find out more about AAA’s trip to Cuba. The meeting included slideshows and pamphlets on the March adventure.

It includes round trip airfare, hotel, food and a number of attractions.

You'll meet local musicians, dancers, artisans and enjoy the cuisine of the island.

AAA says this is the time to take the trip, because soon supply and demand will increase prices. And soon the charm and slower pace may be replaced with swift moving crowds.

So how much is the trip?

Well it starts right around five grand if you're a member.

If you're interested contact your local AAA office.

