Only On 11: Sylvania Twp police identify, charge Walmart flasher

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police have identified a man charged with flashing a teenage girl inside Walmart. 

Police say it happened at the Central Avenue location on Sept. 12. The store's surveillance camera caught Raymond Vogel of Toledo on video. Police say a 16-year-old girl was walking in the store when she noticed he following her.

Police say when she got to the pet department, Vogel walked towards her, flashed her and walked away. They say the 16-year-old was with someone at the time.

WTOL spoke to shoppers in September. 

“I think it's disgusting, and it's crazy," said Walmart shopper Dorothy Johnson. "Find him and find him quick, because who knows. He’s following a child around and if he gets his hands on her, who knows what's going to happen."

Police have now charged Vogel with public indecency. He'll appear before a Sylvania Municipal Court judge on Oct. 23.

