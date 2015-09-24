ProMedica hopes to build new facility for Toledo Hospital

ProMedica is looking to improve Toledo Hospital by building a new facility and expanding the overall campus. Wednesday, several requests went before the Toledo Zoning and Planning Committee to get the project done.

ProMedica is asking for a zoning change on North Cove Boulevard to build a new facility. It is a request that was considered Wednesday by the Zoning and Planning Committee and they voted to send it to city council with approval.

Additionally, the Zoning and Planning Committee also sent ProMedica's institutional master plan on the hospital to the city council with approval, but council members sent several requests dealing with roads to the board of revisions to take a look at zoning maps.

The president of Toledo Hospital and Toledo Children's Hospital says the current facility has a lot of operational issues and he can't get the new building up fast enough.

"It's a $355 million investment into that area of the city. it will cement about 5,000 jobs here in the city for the next generation, We really like that nomenclature that we picked for this project 'generations of care' because that's exactly what we want to build,” said Arturo Polizzi, President of Toledo Hospital.

Polizzi says all patient care will be moved into the new building.

ProMedica representatives say people's concerns about the project are being addressed. For example, they're looking at newsletters to update residents on current construction and a hospital liaison to talk with neighbors.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.