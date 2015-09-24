Vote for rezoning of new Kroger Marketplace put on hold

A proposal to build a new Kroger had people on both sides fired up at a Toledo Zoning and Planning Committee meeting Wednesday.

The room was absolutely packed with dozens wanting to speak before members of Toledo City Council's Zoning and Planning Committee about rezoning land to build a new Kroger Supermarket.

But after a more than two hour meeting, a vote on the issue was postponed and this is not the first time a vote has been tabled.

"That whole area will improve invaluably because of this investment,” said Kroger Attorney Jerry Parker.

“Their desire is neither compelling, nor urgent. Traffic will be negatively impacted,”



Among the crowd were the sisters of Notre Dame, who sold their spot on Monroe and Secor to Kroger.



"The decision to sell the 18 acres has not been taken lightly. It’s been through and vetted very carefully over the last three years,” said Sister Mary DeLores Gatiff.



The grocery store is now looking to re-zone the sisters' land to build a new store. The Toledo Plan Commission has rejected the plan. The issue is now with the Zoning and Planning Committee, which is made up of members of Toledo City Council.



The main arguments from opponents is that the new store will cause traffic issues, destroy green landscaping and add the current Kroger on Monroe Street to the list of blight in the city.



"A simple no-brainer Google search will return news stories of so-called 'Kroger graveyards' left behind when large Kroger Marketplaces opened and the ripple impact was two or three smaller stores closed and remained empty for years,” said one opponent.



Main arguments from proponents is that the store is a $26 million investment that creates 125 new union jobs, as well as real-estate property tax and sales tax revenue.



"So I guess if you turn your back on this you're turning your back on the guy in the unemployment line that needs a job, you're turning your back on the kids at Washington Township probably doing their homework right now, because it's a lot of money for a school system,” said Kroger Attorney Jerry Parker.



After a two hour meeting, the vote was deferred until the next Zoning and Planning Committee meeting.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says one reason he suggested deferring is because Kroger’s attorney was time limited, like all speakers at Wednesday's meeting. But Waniewski says that didn't give the attorney enough time to present.

There will be a city council meeting Thursday evening at 4 p.m. that could change the way council votes on things like this Kroger store and Waniewski says he wants to see what happens at that meeting.

