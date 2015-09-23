Race for the Cure: Running in honor of Mary Chris Skeldon

For the better part of two decades, the Skeldon family has been attending the Northwest Ohio Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. But this year the race will be much different for them.

Mary Chris Skeldon passed away four months ago, after battling breast cancer for 18 years.

But her presence will still be felt in a very big way at this year's race, which is named in memory of Mary Chris Skeldon.

“I come home every night alone and that's the toughest thing,” said Marty Skeldon.



Home doesn’t quite feel like home anymore to Marty, without his wife Mary Chris there to share it.

The two met as teenagers, raised three kids and after more than 40 years of happy marriage, Marty is learning to figure things out on his own.

“I miss her being right there on the couch next to me… talking and laughing… and she had a great laugh,” said Marty.



Mary Chris Skelton was a tiny woman with a giant impact. She was well known for her career in public service and it was while she was serving as Public Information Officer for the City of Toledo in 1997 that she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer that had spread to her bones. Doctors gave her a year to live, but one doctor gave Mary Chris the advice that kept her moving forward.

“She said, ‘you let me worry about the cancer and you stay in life.’ And that was her motto, she gave several speeches about her journey and that was her main quote,” said Marty.



And Mary Chris “stayed in life” as she went through chemo, radiation and a stem cell transplant to kill the cancer. She shared her story with others and threw herself into NW Ohio Komen for the Cure, serving as board president. The cancer stayed away for 13 years, but when it came back in 2010, Mary Chris made it clear she had only begun to fight.

“I feel like there will be a cure someday and if people like me weren't willing to step up and take these experimental drugs we couldn't get there,” said Mary Chris.



Mary Chris volunteered for numerous clinical trials and let WTOL follow her through treatment at the Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit back in 2012.

“And it added years to her life, but because she was taking these drugs they were able to become FDA approved and saved a lot of people,” said Marty.



“But it wasn't that she just wanted to help others, she wanted to live. She wanted to keep living and I think that's why she did live for so long. She had stuff she wanted to do and she did a lot of it,” said Mary Chris’ son Mark.



One of the things Mary Chris wanted to live for was to attend her daughter Maureen’s wedding in May. It became clear that her body was shutting down and when she was moved to hospice, the family moved to wedding there, where Mary Chris willed herself to stay alive just long enough for the ceremony. Hours later, surrounded by her family, Mary Chris Skeldon left this life as gracefully as she had lived it.



“She took a breath that wasn't like the normal ones and I thought ‘hmmm.’ So I went to her bedside and felt her pulse, because that's the first thing I thought to do, I'm a nurse and she did it again and as I'm feeling her pulse, I actually felt it go away and that was it,” said Maureen.



“Muhammad Ali. She beat the heck out of it for a long time - beat it. And a five foot nothing lady did that. She was the greatest fighter I've ever known and I'll never forget that,” said John, Mary Chris’ son.



Because she meant so much too so many and made such a difference in the fight against breast cancer, this year’s NW Ohio Komen Race for the Cure is held in memory of Mary Chris Skeldon.

“Surviving with metastatic breast cancer for 18 years, lets people know there's hope. There’s people diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who think they're going to die tomorrow and that's not the case,” said Marty.



“It's a huge honor to have it in her memory because of the significance the race has had for our family throughout the years,” said Mark. “The sense of community at the race is unbelievable, so my memories are that being there with family, laughing, joking...it's not a somber occasion."



The Skeldon family knows Mary Chris will be there in spirit on race day. She never missed a race event, but they also know she would downplay the honor is she had the chance, just like she did when she was called a hero for her willingness to test those experimental treatments.

“I don't feel like a hero. I just feel like part of a team that is trying to prolong a life worth living,” said Mary Chris.

