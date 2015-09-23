Call 11 For Action: Woman receives nasty emails from Expedia after bad booking experience

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Imagine booking a room online, not getting the room you want, not getting a refund and then receiving a nasty email after you share your opinion on a survey. That's the case for a Delta woman.

"I could not believe someone would send me something like that," says Frances Griffith.

It's been several days since Frances received a nasty email from Expedia, but the shock has not subsided. She received the profanity laced email, after she filled out an online survey about her experience.

Frances and her mother recently booked a room at the Days Inn in Knoxville, Tennessee, but it wasn't so pleasant.

"I got there and she told me my room number, she says, 'it's a smoking room right down this way.' I said, 'I cannot have a smoking room,' I said, 'my mom has asthma, besides that she just had her third cancer surgery, I don't want to introduce her to anymore germs than I have to.' And they still would not give me the money back," says Frances.

According to Frances, her reservation email says nothing about a smoking preference.

"It didn't have any information on there saying whether it was a smoking or non-smoking. It just had how many beds, it asked me how many people I would have and then it gave me the price," says Frances.

That night they were forced to stay at another hotel. From there, Frances started making calls to both the hotel and Expedia to get a refund, she made little headway. A few days later she would fill out this survey.

"The next day that's when they sent me this profanity email back saying you f'ing this," says Frances.

Not exactly the customer service she was looking for after an already bad experience.

"Why would they send me a nasty email like that. And all I just want, I just want my money back. That's all I want for a room I was unable to use," says Frances.

Frances says she plans to send letters to Expedia and Wyndham hotels about the emails she received and to get a refund.

WTOL reached out to both companies, but have yet to receive a response.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.