Central Catholic Alum prepares for big things with the Notre Dame Irish

DeShone Kizer is a high school state champion and a household name in Toledo, but as of three weeks ago a relatively unknown college football

player. In the spring, buried on the quarterback depth chart and just like that, the keys of the offense handed over to Kizer.



"I've been able to put a pretty nice size footprint in Toledo and now it's turning over tenfold the amount of support I am getting and I am definitely a Toledo proud person and I'll be representing the 419 every time I'm out there on the field," Kizer said.

According to his teammates, he gets better with each practice, does and says all the right things and with Kizer under center, they still believe their national championship plans are still intact.



"I love his presence, love his confidence, he's very sure of himself and our guys like playing with him," said Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Head Football Coach. "He immediately takes ownership and he's not a guy who's looking to say, well it's his fault or I didn't know this."



"There's no change. You play the same way, he's surrounded by a ton of weapons, goals don't change, you have a vision, you have to go out and get it," said Nick Martin Notre Dame offensive lineman. "And he trusts you, it's one of the first things he said in the Virginia game. I trust you, you guys trust me."



“I don't think anyone is giving him a rah-rah speech or anything like that, I don't think he needed that, I just think the big thing is him knowing we all believe in him, we're all behind him and we have all the faith in the world in him," said Matthias Farley, Notre Dame cornerback.

"So it's just a mindset that I need to change, being able to understand the protections and understand that a rollout is not always going to be a big play ball and ground a ball here and there and throw it out of bounds. It is something I'm going to work on this week and hopefully something that should be an easy fix for me," Kizer said.

"He made a throw yesterday from the opposite hash,like a 15 yard out-route, on the money, on time, hit the receiver in stride and that kind of throw is 15 yards plus 5 yards diagonally on the money, there are a few quarterbacks that can make that throw," said Joe Schmidt, Notre Dame Linebacker.



Now Kizer might be the most recognizable face in South Bend, a big man on campus, but he just shrugs his shoulders, acts as if it's no big deal, after all, he's prepared himself for this situation since the day he walked on campus.

“My parents have always taught me to prepare for who you want to be, not who you are, and since I've been in high school, I've always tried to make it a point to deal with the pressures and to deal with all the adverse situations," Kizer said. "It's been amazing, I'm truly blessed for the position I'm in right now, but as much as it is fun and it has

a big spotlight on it, you got to put it away and focus on getting to the next game because the only way it's going to continue is to be out there and be successful on the field."

Kizer will look to keep Notre Dame in that national championship picture, they take on UMass from Notre Dame Stadium, Saturday 3:40 p.m. start.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.