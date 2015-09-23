Perrysburg Schools move forward after cyberbullying incident

Perrysburg Schools are moving forward after last week’s cyberbullying incident WTOL first told you about Tuesday.

Junior High Principal Brent Swartzmiller says that with today's technology, it gets increasingly harder to monitor what students do online, both in school and at home. He says the first step is education.

“We need to do a better job of digital citizenship, and what that means, and when I say we, it's more than just the school, it's our entire community,” said Swartmiller.



Perrysburg Schools has bullying policies and rules posted all over the hallways of the Junior High, but with so much technology, kids everywhere are finding ways around it.



“It happens at home, it happens at friends' houses, it happens during their gaming, on their gaming systems and then, it's brought into here, because there's chatter and it impacts our learning community, because there's rumors, there's falsehoods, there's words about students that are inaccurate,” said Swartzmiller.

He says the school districts can't do it alone and that everyone needs to be educated on the impact of cyber bullying, what it is, and how you can help prevent it. Principal Swartzmiller says right now, his message is for parents.



“Be connected, know what's going on out there, take the phone, look and see what's going on - it's scary, it's absolutely scary,” said Swartzmiller.

The Junior High School is in the process of planning a couple of educational meetings about cyber bullying and they're urging parents to show up and get educated, so that you can help make a difference.

