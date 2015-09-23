Pilgrimage to the Pope: Families from all around the world in Philadelphia

Pope Francis’ visit to the U.S. has been seen all over the news this week, but it's important to remember the reason for his visit.

He has said he'll be here because we'll be here and he's talking about the faithful at the World Meeting of Families.

It's the conference leading up to the Papal events this weekend and WTOL has seen people from so many different countries on our journey with over 100 faithful from northwest Ohio.



"It's just really overwhelming, the amount of people here. The amount of people from other countries,” said Amanda Gerten.

The Gertens are from Leipsic, Ohio, which is about an hour southwest of Toledo.

“To think that we came from so far away, on that really long bus ride, and these people are sacrificing a lot of time and a lot of money to be here just to see Pope Francis. It's just, it's incredible,” said Amanda.

Stan and Amanda are here with their four kids: John Paul, Simon, Blaise, Regina and one on the way!

For the kids this has really been a new and exciting experience.

“I think their starting to realize how big the world really is and how different we all are, but you have this one bond of being in the catholic family, it's just really awesome,” said Amanda.

Walking the halls at the convention center, you don't have to go far to find a group that traveled thousands of miles to be here.

“We are having a good time and we are so excited! We are just waiting to meet the pope. It's Catholics, we are very proud to be Catholics. It's good to be a catholic. You know you are following the right path,” said Keresenzia Chirere of Zimbabwe.

The group from Zimbabwe traveled 14 hours to Philadelphia for the Pope’s visit and all 29 people have matching outfits, which we’re seen a lot with among the groups of pilgrims from the different African nations.

“Our outfits, we made them specially for this conference, the Pilgrimage to Philadelphia. They were made in Zimbabwe,” said Keresenzia.

And just seconds after the group left us, they ran into a priest from Nigeria.

“The different cultures all have their own traditions. It is very eye opening, its things we are not use to. But like she said, the sacrifice they made to come here, we came from Ohio and we thought we were coming a long way and we've met people from literally all over the world,” said Stan.



Amanda is due in three weeks with her fifth child. She says she’s doing well, but a little tired.

