Full report of WLS superintendent's unprofessional behavior released

Last week, Washington Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Hickey was given a letter of reprimand, stating that his behavior has been unprofessional.

Since then there have been a lot of questions, but now a new document has been released that may clear things up.

The report contains statements from another staff member, stating that she and Hickey had some type of relationship, the nature of which is not made clear. This staff member claims she had to change her cell phone number back in April, because Hickey would not stop contacting her.

E-mails between the two show that Hickey was asked to stop all contact, unless it was work related.

Several incidents stated in the report indicate that he continued to try to contact his coworker through other coworkers, through her husband and even showing up at a trivia night event that he knew she was attending.

The report also contains e-mails between the woman's husband and Hickey, where he is asked again to stop contact with his coworker and quote, “leave their family alone.”

The cover letter on this document states that an investigation done by the school board shows that Hickey's behavior is not classified as harassment according to board policy, but it is considered to be inconsistent with good professional judgment.

Hickey is still employed at Washington Local Schools.

