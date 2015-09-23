Toledo man donates equipment and services to prepare for handicap-accessible playground

A handicap-accessible playground is starting to take form at Douglas Road Elementary and the first work at the site is all thanks to a longtime excavator who is volunteering his time and services.



Jim Nusbaum, owner of James A. Nusbaum Enterprises, has been hard at work since Monday, digging up the site behind the school. He is 78 years old, but isn’t slowing down with his business and giving back to the community.



The playground was inspired by Braden Gandee, a student at the school who made headlines when he was carried on his brother Hunter's back twice to raise awareness of cerebral palsy. Braden recently had surgery and is back at school after his recovery.

Nusbaum has an adult son who is physically challenged and sees this as an opportunity to help other children and their families. Excavation of the site would normally cost more than $1,000. Nusbaum says it will be great when the playground finally opens.

He said, “Well, a great feeling. When a handicapped kid can just start doing something, it's a great accomplishment.”



The PTA has been organizing the funds and volunteers for the project. Douglas Road Elementary principal Carol Perz said they are close to obtaining all of the funds they need for the project, but are organizing a “community build” event on October 5, asking people with skilled trade experience to come to the school and help with the installation of the playground.

The school will save $50,000 by not hiring a company.

On the projected opening day of the playground, Oct. 26, school kids will attend a ribbon cutting during the school day and a community celebration will follow after school at 5 p.m.



The school kids will also be holding a Yankee Candle fundraiser on October 12 to raise money for the playground.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.