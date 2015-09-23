Troopers seize 200 Ecstasy pills in Wood County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Two men face drug trafficking charges after they were pulled over in Wood County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a Chevy Equinox with Tennessee plates on I-75, near mile marker 197 for speeding around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 18

During the traffic stop, a Perrysburg Township drug-sniffing K9 alerted troopers to drugs.

The subsequent search revealed approximately 200 Ecstasy pills, worth about $5,000.

The driver, 40-year-old Jason Anderson of Columbus, and the passenger, 24-year-old Antonio George of Detroit, were arrested and brought to the Wood County Jail.

Both men now face second-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking Ecstasy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.