Troopers seize 200 Ecstasy pills in Wood County

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Two men face drug trafficking charges after they were pulled over in Wood County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a Chevy Equinox with Tennessee plates on I-75, near mile marker 197 for speeding around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 18

During the traffic stop, a Perrysburg Township drug-sniffing K9 alerted troopers to drugs.

The subsequent search revealed approximately 200 Ecstasy pills, worth about $5,000.

The driver, 40-year-old Jason Anderson of Columbus, and the passenger, 24-year-old Antonio George of Detroit, were arrested and brought to the Wood County Jail.

Both men now face second-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking Ecstasy.

