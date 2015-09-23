The Future of CCNO: Williams County Speaks Out

On September 16, the city of Toledo alerted the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) Board that it did not allocate the funds to pay its fourth quarter jail bill of $1.3 million. Without its financial contribution, the regional jail would likely have to be shut down.



CCNO has six total partners: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties, along with the city of Toledo. If the jail were to close, more than 600 prisoners would be displaced.



The issue thus far has been centered on Toledo and Lucas County, as the two entities have debated since 2014 about which is responsible for paying the majority of prisoner costs at CCNO. While Toledo and Lucas County utilize more than 200 prisoner beds each, the other counties still house dozens of prisoners at the facility.



Williams County, for example, has 55 prisoner beds at CCNO. At the last meeting, Williams County Commissioner Alan Word indicated that they were 'witnessing the demise of CCNO.' The County Sheriff agreed.



"It's our only jail. So Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance, we have to have somewhere to house our prisoners," said Williams County Sheriff Steven Towns. "With the situation with Toledo and Lucas County, depending on how they want to handle it, I mean, there potentially could be layoffs and things like that. But we're still going to have to have close to 200 pin there because our counties need a jail. Whatever the board decides and whatever Toledo decides to do, and whatever Lucas County works out, the rest of us are going to still have to function somehow, so we'll figure it out. It's been a long process that's seem to have drug out a little longer than it should have."



At the full CCNO board meeting on Friday, Sept. 25, members say they'll discuss a layoff and jail closure plan in the event that the jail would have to close on December 1 without Toledo's funding.



The meeting will take place at the Henry County Emergency Operations Center in Napoleon at 1 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.