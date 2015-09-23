Toledo man found guilty in the murder of ex-wife

Back in April of 2014, police arrested Ronald Boaston for the murder of Brandi Gonyer-Boaston, who at the time of her death was 28.

Gonyer-Boaston's body was found in a running car parked in a Fulton County field in February of 2014. Police say she was murdered in the city of Toledo and taken to Fulton County, where hunters later found her. The coroner ruled the cause of death as asphyxiation.

Wednesday, Boaston was found guilty of murder. His sentence will be Monday at 2:15 p.m.

