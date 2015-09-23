Race for the Cure registration made easy

Did you miss the events leading up to the race? Do you still want to participate, but aren’t sure where to go?

Susan G. Komen has got you covered with Registration Made Easy.

Stop in 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday or Friday at Brondes Ford in Maumee or Saturday between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to register online and pick-up your t-shirt.

You can also register the day of the race at the registration table.

Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for youth.

The forecast is 78 degrees with zero percent chance of rain for Toledo’s race! Beware of road closures downtown until everyone crosses the finish line.

For Findlay and Toledo race information, click here.

If you made other plans, you can register for Sleep for the Cure by clicking here and your t-shirt will be mailed to you by mid-October.

WTOL will be their covering every step of the way!

Brondes Ford is located at 1511 Reynolds Road, Maumee.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.