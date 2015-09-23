Beczynski's Market and Kitchen expected to open downtown in spring

A market is expected to open by spring 2015 in the downtown area of Toledo. Ed Beczynski’s Beczynski’s Market and Kitchen was supposed to open by the end of summer, but problems with the building have caused delays.

Beczynski says he is eager to get the issues fixed so he can provide a store to the people in downtown.

“People come in daily and ask about it so know, I hear what they’re saying and I want it to be open too. So, it’s happening, and we will get it done real quick,” he said.

The building is over 100 years old, and problems such as the back wall needing new brick and the floor needing to be redone have to be addressed before he can stock the shelves. Once the building is up to code, meat, vegetables, breads, and more will be staples of this store.

Architects are currently working on drawings and the owner of the future market says crews should be back to work in a couple of weeks.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.