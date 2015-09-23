Police find various stolen items in Defiance County home

A man was arrested after the investigation of a stolen four wheeler ended at his home.

Michael Minch, 32, was arrested when police arrived at his home in Defiance County. While on site, police discovered multiple items that were also reported as stolen from areas of Putnam and Defiance County on Minch’s property.

After obtaining a search warrant, these items were recovered.

Minch was arraigned on Monday and incarcerated at the Putnam County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

