Cash stolen from Findlay convenience store Tuesday night

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Police in Findlay are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Som Carryout on Main Street around 10:30 p.m. They were told a man, who implied he had a gun under his sweatshirt, demanded money from the register.

The man then left the business and ran north or northeast of the area with an unknown amount of cash.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Lt. Robert Ring at 419-424-7150.

