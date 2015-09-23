Pilgrimage to the Pope: Visiting former Parish of Bishop Thomas

Day two of the World Meeting of Families has officially begun with hundreds of Toledo Catholics in Philadelphia awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis.

On Wednesday, the group started the day by celebrating mass with Bishop Thomas at the Shrine of St. John Neumann.

Following the celebration of mass, the group headed to the World Meeting of Families Convention Center.

After spending the day at the convention center, the group will depart at 6 p.m. for the Holy Family Parish, the former home parish of Bishop Thomas.

The moment he hopped off the bus Bishop Daniel Thomas was smiling from ear to ear, just like his fellow pilgrims he trudged up The Fowler Street hill To get back to his home parish.

"My cousins always tell me. 'never forget you're just a kid from manta yak.' So to be able to come home here is a great joy and I wanted most of all to share my home with them," said Bishop Thomas.

He was greeted by the people he grew up and grew in his faith with. A return to Holy Family Parish was a return Bishop Daniel Thomas could only dream of, but thanks to the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia it became a reality.

"He's very personable, he remembers everybody and he never forgot his roots," said Nora Patterson, Holy Family Parish.

Thomas was born and raised in this part of Philadelphia. And it was an emotional reunion, reuniting with friends, family and his fellow brothers.

"He's just a very god like person, truly is, and you wanna become a Veter Catholic because of him," said Barbara Merman, Holy Family Parishioner.

Wednesday evening, he alongside the Pilgrims from NW Ohio shared in this experience. He introduced them to Philly's finest, including tomato pie, subs and some soft pretzels.

Those that love and know him best say he is a true gift to Toledo and an asset that will help others grow in their faith.

He says he's grateful to share this experience with his followers..



"I hope that the gift that this parish family gave to me through parishioners and pilgrims, coming back, we can make even stronger," said Bishop Thomas.

WTOL's Emilie Voss and Mike Holden made the pilgrimage with the group and will be providing first-hand coverage for the entire trip.

