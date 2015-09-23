Police search for suspect in Adrian armed robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for suspect in Adrian armed robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) -

The Adrian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Mobile gas station and convenience store at 587 S. Main Street just after 4:30 a.m.

The victim told police the suspect came into the store with a club and demanded money. The victim gave the man an unknown amount of cash from the register.

Police say the suspect them left the area, heading westbound down a walking trail near the business.

The suspect was dressed all in black with a dark winter hat and teal bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Adrian Police Detective Greg Lanford at 517-264-4808

