Ramp reopens after semi fire on I-75 at I-475 split in Perrysburg

Northbound I-75 ramp at the I-475 split in Perrysburg is open after repairs extending over several hours ensued when a semi caught fire and crashed.

The fire started just after 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday. Theresa Pollick with the Ohio Department of Transportation said the fire was still burning at 9:20 a.m.

Pollick says crews are cleaning up fuel spills and checking for pavement damage. The truck fire also damaged the barrier wall at the split.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

At 3:30 p.m., crews from the Environmental Protection Agency and ODOT were still cleaning up an extensive diesel fuel spill.

Once the spill was cleaned, crews milled and repaved the roadway. They also reset the barrier wall that was damaged.

ODOT officials estimated the closure would last through at least 9 p.m.

Drivers were asked to use alternative routes and expect major delays.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.