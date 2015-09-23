Vigil held Wednesday for victim of east Toledo homicide

Family and friends of 35-year-old Donnell Mathis, an east Toledo homicide victim, came together Wednesday for a candlelight vigil.

Tuesday night police responded to the 600 block of Willard Street near Nevada shortly before 11 p.m., after a burglary alarm was triggered. Officers arrived to find the home owner, Donnell, dead near the front door.

Toledo police are still searching for the person responsible.

Family members of the victim gathered at the home after the tragedy. An uncle commented about Donnell's relationship with his three children and others in the neighborhood.

"This wasn't cool," said Donnell's uncle Marion Mathis. "He was well loved by everybody. He wasn't very social, but he was very polite when he was. He liked to shoot basketball, he liked to hang out with his kids, that's what he did mostly. He loved them and he would pick them up from school everyday."

Several neighbors say they saw Donnell arrive at home and walk up to his front door before another man came up behind him and shot him. The suspect fled on foot. He is described as a male who looks very young. Witnesses said he was waiting for the victim.

"It's a very somber mood. My nephew was a good person. He would give you the shirt off his back," said Marion. "If you know who did this to my nephew, speak up. This could be your nephew. This could be your son, your brother, your dad... Speak up if you know something."

Marion said Donnell lived alone in the home.

"We're leaving this in god's hands. We know there's going to be justice. the lord is going to make it happen," said Marion.

No motive has been determined yet and the suspect remains at large.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.