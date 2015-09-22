TFT voice wage frustrations, TPS board directs superintendent to look into union concerns

A big decision was made Tuesday by Toledo Public School teachers.

Many say this year’s raises were not enough and the school board is not following through on the promises they made during the levy campaign.

On Tuesday, TPS teachers packed the school board meeting to voice their opinion and support the Toledo Federation of Teachers Union President Kevin Dalton.

“The members of the Toledo federation of teachers are not content with the wage package that they've offered and we've settled with,” he said.

The TFT announced they will now be “working on the rule,” meaning they will only do the bare minimum outlined in their contracts and will no longer work outside of normal hours, use their own money for projects and serve on unpaid committees.

“The commitments made during the levy campaigns were to restore transportation, restore the wages of the members and employees of Toledo Public Schools and create competitive wages,” said Dalton. “We will not have competitive wages or salaries if they can't find it in themselves to restore the salaries and wages to back to what people were making in 2009 and 2010.”

Teachers took pay cuts years ago and Dalton says even with the raises on this current contract they still aren't making what they used to.

School Board Vice President Chris Varwig says there's only so much they can do.

“I am all about honoring commitments and restoring teacher salaries, we all want that, but at the same time we have a budget,” she said. “I find it interesting that previous board members have made decisions, but there was nothing in writing,” said

During the final minutes of the meeting one board member proposed a resolution that would give teachers a 2.5 percent wage increase by June 2016, but no action was taken.

“We are losing great educators. We have the inability to recruit and retain great staff. We have vacancies across the district,” said Dalton.

The board did direct the superintendent to look into the concerns of the union.

