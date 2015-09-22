Operation Shield brings police agencies together to fight crime

Together several police agencies put a dent in criminal activity in the Toledo area through Operation Shield. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from multiple agencies worked in tandem to conduct nearly 800 traffic stops between Thursday and Saturday.



The results included: 18 people charged with operating under the influence and the seizure of four cars, one gun, and cash related to residential search warrants that uncovered drug trafficking operations. In addition, the agencies also seized over two pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pills, heroin, more than 200-thousand dollars in illegal drug proceeds, and a number of stolen vehicles.



"The thing is, the Highway Patrol does mostly traffic. Toledo Police deals with the city; sheriff's office deals with the county, unless its lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) so everybody has a little bit of a different ... something different to bring to the plate. So, it's always nice to have a different variety," said Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post.



Metzger says sweeps like this can be very effective in dealing with issues Toledo faces with guns, human trafficking, and drugs.



You can help too by reporting drug activity at #677.

